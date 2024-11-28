HMC Capital Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.
HMC Capital Limited has announced the quotation of 13,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from November 27, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and engage with investors. The new securities offer potential opportunities for stock market enthusiasts tracking HMC’s growth.
