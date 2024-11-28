News & Insights

HMC Capital Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 28, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the quotation of 13,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective from November 27, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and engage with investors. The new securities offer potential opportunities for stock market enthusiasts tracking HMC’s growth.

