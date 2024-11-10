News & Insights

Stocks

HMC Capital Expands Digital Reach with iseek Acquisition

November 10, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the acquisition of iseek, an Australian data center platform, for $400 million, marking a significant step in its strategy to create a Global Digital Infrastructure Platform. This acquisition will seed the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT, aiming for a $4 billion asset under management, with plans to expand further in North America. The move is part of HMC’s broader goal to offer investors exposure to high-quality digital infrastructure assets across major growth markets.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.