HMC Capital Embarks on Major Private Credit Venture

HMC Capital Limited has launched an ambitious plan to create a $5bn+ diversified Private Credit asset management platform, acquiring Payton Capital Limited and appointing industry veteran Matt Lancaster as Chair. The company aims to grow their presence in Australia’s $1.2 trillion credit market, focusing on real estate and infrastructure loans, and has raised $130m through institutional placement and a Security Purchase Plan to finance the initiative. This strategic move is expected to bolster HMC’s earnings and contribute to a robust, growing sector.

