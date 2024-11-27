HMC Capital Director Change and Shareholding Impact

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Isaac Jacob Fried has stepped down as a director of HMC Capital Limited, holding substantial indirect interests in the company through various entities. His holdings include over 61 million ordinary shares through Home Investment Consortium Trust and other entities. This change may influence investor perceptions and the stock market dynamics surrounding HMC Capital.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.