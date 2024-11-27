HMC Capital Director Change and Shareholding Impact

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.
Isaac Jacob Fried has stepped down as a director of HMC Capital Limited, holding substantial indirect interests in the company through various entities. His holdings include over 61 million ordinary shares through Home Investment Consortium Trust and other entities. This change may influence investor perceptions and the stock market dynamics surrounding HMC Capital.
