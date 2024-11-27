News & Insights

Stocks

HMC Capital Director Change and Shareholding Impact

November 27, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Isaac Jacob Fried has stepped down as a director of HMC Capital Limited, holding substantial indirect interests in the company through various entities. His holdings include over 61 million ordinary shares through Home Investment Consortium Trust and other entities. This change may influence investor perceptions and the stock market dynamics surrounding HMC Capital.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.