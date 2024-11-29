News & Insights

HMC Capital Boosts Stake in Lifestyle Communities

November 29, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Partners Holdings has increased its stake in Lifestyle Communities Ltd, boosting its voting power from 2.69% to 4.72%. Recent on-market purchases include substantial acquisitions made throughout November 2024, indicating strong interest in the company’s shares. This move could be significant for investors watching the evolving ownership landscape of Lifestyle Communities.

