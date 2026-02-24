HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Price Target Decreased by 14.97% to 4.29

The average one-year price target for HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) has been revised to $4.29 / share. This is a decrease of 14.97% from the prior estimate of $5.04 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.43 to a high of $5.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.02% from the latest reported closing price of $2.82 / share.

HMC Capital Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in HMC Capital. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMC is 0.05%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 18,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,141K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 30.24% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,261K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 77.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 251.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 22.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,807K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 24.15% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,606K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 77.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMC by 221.07% over the last quarter.

