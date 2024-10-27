HMC Capital Announces 2024 AGM Amid Continued Growth

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting for 2024 will occur on November 27 at their Sydney office. Shareholders can attend in person or appoint a proxy to participate in this significant event for the ASX-listed asset manager. HMC Capital continues to demonstrate robust growth, managing $15.4 billion in assets across diverse sectors and aiming for further expansion.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.