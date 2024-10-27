News & Insights

HMC Capital Announces 2024 AGM Amid Continued Growth

October 27, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting for 2024 will occur on November 27 at their Sydney office. Shareholders can attend in person or appoint a proxy to participate in this significant event for the ASX-listed asset manager. HMC Capital continues to demonstrate robust growth, managing $15.4 billion in assets across diverse sectors and aiming for further expansion.

