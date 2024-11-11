HMC Capital Adjusts Stake in Sigma Healthcare

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has reduced its stake in Sigma Healthcare Limited, decreasing its voting power from 10.64% to 8.24%. This change comes as a result of a series of on-market transactions involving the sale and purchase of shares by HMC Capital and its associates. The market will be watching closely to see how this adjustment in ownership affects Sigma’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.