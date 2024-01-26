News & Insights

Commodities

H&M to shut a quarter of Spanish stores, lay off 588 workers

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

January 26, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro, Corina Pons, Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

Adds details from the union and context

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST announced on Friday a plan to close down more than a quarter of its stores and lay off as many as 588 workers in Spain, home of its rival, Zara ownerInditex ITX.MC, country's CCOO union said in a statement.

The company said it had to carry out the collective layoff for unspecified organizational, productive and economic reasons, CCOO said.

The company has 91 stores and employs 4,000 people in Spain and will close 28, the CCOO said.

Negotiations with the unions are due to start in September, it added.

"We believe the measure is too aggressive and it is possible to look for solutions which doesn't imply job lossses," the union said.

H&M is the world's second largest listed clothing retailer behind Spain-based Zara-owner Inditex and is a fixture in malls and high streets the world over.

H&M did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Corina Pons, Pietro Lombardi, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.