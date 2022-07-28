H&M to sell Russian business to local or foreign company - ministry

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, has decided to sell its assets in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

The potential buyer could be a Russian company or an entity from a "friendly" country - one of those that have not imposed sanctions against Russia, the ministry added.

H&M said earlier this month it had decided to initiate a process of winding down its business in Russia.

