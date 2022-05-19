H&M to pay $36 mln over unused gift cards, in settlement with New York

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general said on Thursday her office has recovered $36 million from the fashion retailer H&M for unlawfully keeping money in unused gift cards.

Attorney General Letitia James said the company, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST, will pay more than $28 million to the state, while a whistleblower will receive $7.74 million.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

