US Markets

H&M to pay $36 mln over unused gift cards, in settlement with New York

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York's attorney general said on Thursday her office has recovered $36 million from the fashion retailer H&M for unlawfully keeping money in unused gift cards.

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general said on Thursday her office has recovered $36 million from the fashion retailer H&M for unlawfully keeping money in unused gift cards.

Attorney General Letitia James said the company, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST, will pay more than $28 million to the state, while a whistleblower will receive $7.74 million.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular