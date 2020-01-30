H&M Stock Soars on Surprise Reshuffle at the Top, Solid Results

H&M shares rose investors welcomed upbeat results and a new CEO.

H&M shares jumped after the company announced what analysts see as a smooth board reshuffle.

Investors didn’t expect a shake-up at the top from Swedish fast-fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz, but they seem to have liked the news.

H&M stock rose 9.4% to 207.55 krona ($21.53), a level not seen since October, after the company said Karl-Johan Persson will step down as chief executive officer after more than 10 years at the helm. He will take over from Stefan Persson, his father, as chairman of the board.

The CEO position passes to Helena Helmersson, the current chief operating officer. Stefan Persson said that after 20 years as chairman, the time was right for a change “since we have gradually improved profits and have a strong position with many well-established brands, millions of customers world-wide and good financial strength.”

The retailer’s shares have gained nearly 50% over 12 months, compared with a 27% rise for Inditex, the Spanish owner of the Zara chain, an H&M rival.

H&M has been hard at work following through on a revamp of its strategy. It is catering more to online shoppers, speeding up its supply chain, and stocking stores more smartly, eliminating the need for deep discounting to clear out piles of unsold items. The effort has been paying off.

The company reported an unexpectedly strong net profit for its fiscal fourth quarter. Increased sales of fully priced items, and less steep markdowns, contributed. The company also maintained its dividend.

Looking ahead: Citi analysts Adam Cochrane and Matthew Garland said they were confident that Helmersson will keep up the good work started by her predecessor. But they rate H&M at Sell, with a price target of 145 krona. One concern is that the company may struggle to keep its cost base steady going forward.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets and HSBC are positive on the stock, with price targets at 235 and 225 krona, respectively, so views clearly differ on how more the shares can rise.

For now, Helmersson should take the CEO baton and keep moving in the same direction.

