H&M shop workers in Spain call off July strikes after pay deal

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Unions representing shop workers at Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST in Spain have called off further strikes in July after reaching an agreement for a pay rise, a union leader and the company said on Wednesday.

Around 4,000 shop assistants staged walk-outs on June 20, 24 and 26 to demand better salaries, and the CCOO and UGT unions had extendedthe protests to July 1 and July 8, in the middle of H&M's summer sales season, to also demand a lighter workload.

"Today, H&M and the social partners signed the final agreement that meets the identified needs of H&M Spain employees," the company said in a statement.

"The package of measures approved include details related to store sales incentives, minimum guaranteed value for responsibility functions, salary increase for sales advisors, increase of effective resources in stores and information rights," it added.

H&M had initially agreed to pay an extra 1,000 euros ($1,091) to shop assistants in Spain over the next 14 months and now will also give additional monthly bonuses linked to sales performance until 2025, said CCOO union leader Maria de los Angeles Rodriguez.

The fashion retailer has also agreed to hire more workers in order to reduce the overall workload of all its employees in 91 stores across the country, Rodriguez added.

"The full agreement will be signed in mid-July," said UGT leader Lola Luna.

The workers decided to protest after months-long wage negotiations failed to yield an agreement. Workers had claimed the retailer paid less than its major competitors, including main rival Zara, owned by the Spanish group Inditex ITX.MC.

Most H&M workers in Spain work part-time, about 24 hours a week, and earn less than 1,000 euros a month, said some employees who took part in a protest outside one of the fashion retailer's stores in Madrid on the first day of the strikes.

Spain accounts for 3.7% of H&M's global 106,000 shop workforce, 75% of whom are women, according to its 2022 annual report.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons and David Latona, editing by Andrei Khalip, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Richard Chang)

