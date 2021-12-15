Commodities

H&M Sept-Nov sales rise 8%, returning to pre-pandemic level

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday an increase in September through November sales that was in line with expectations.

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday an increase in September through November sales that was in line with expectations.

Net sales were up 8% year-on-year at 56.8 billion crowns ($6.22 billion), matching the mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Measured in local currencies, sales increased 11%.

"Despite continued restrictions and the negative consequences of the pandemic, the H&M group’s sales in local currencies were back at the same level as in the fourth quarter of 2019," the company said in a statement.

At the end of the quarter around 115 stores were temporarily closed due to restrictions, against around 100 at the start of the quarter.

($1 = 9.1339 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular