H&M says to wind down business in Russia

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday it had decided to wind down its business in Russia, joining a growing list of companies fully exiting the country.

The company suspended its business in Russia in early March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia was H&M's sixth biggest market and the company was increasing its store count there while reducing physical stores in many other markets.

"After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia," Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

The company intends to temporarily reopen physical stores for a limited period of time to sell remaining inventory in Russia.

The entire wind-down is expected to cost about 2 billion Swedish crowns ($191.3 million), of which about 1 billion crowns will have a cash flow impact.

The full amount will be included as one-time costs in the results for the third quarter.

($1 = 10.4543 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

