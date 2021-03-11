H&M says one fifth of stores still shuttered by pandemic

* Lockdowns forcing retailers to temporarily close many stores

* H&M reports December-February sales on March 15

* Main rival Inditex reported full-year results on Wednesday (Adds background)

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Around 1,050 of H&M's around 5,000 stores remain temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to stop it, a spokesman at the Swedish group said on Thursday.

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, is due to report sales for the December-February period, its fiscal first quarter, on March 15. Analysts on average forecast a 28% drop in net sales from a year ago, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Biggest rival Inditex , the owner of Zara, on Wednesday forecast a return to healthy sales as soon as lockdowns are lifted, as it reported a 70% fall in profit for its fiscal year through January.

Inditex predicted all its shops would be open by mid-April. Around 15% of its stores remain temporarily closed.

H&M, whose full first-quarter earnings report is due on March 31, is bracing for a loss in the period after the pandemic slashed 2020 profits by 88%.

