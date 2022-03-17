H&M rolls out external fashion brands on hm.com

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M HMb.ST is for the first time selling external fashion brands on its core brand's website hm.com, in Sweden and Germany, and plans to roll the concept out to more markets.

"In February H&M expanded its online offer in Sweden and customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Kangol, among others," a spokesperson said in an email.

"We launched the concept in Germany in March. We will continue to add brands going forward and expand the concept to other markets."

