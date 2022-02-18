H&M Recalls Children's Sleepwear Sets

(RTTNews) - New York-based H&M Hennes & Mauritz L.P., affiliated to Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, is recalling certain children's sleepwear sets citing violation of federal flammability standards and burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves children's ribbed-knit 56 percent rayon, 43 percent polyester, and 1 percent spandex, two-piece pajama sets with Product ID numbers 1044037001 and 1044037002. About 615 units were sold in the United States and about 100 in Canada.

The garment's external affixed label states, "Every day is a COZY DAY,"

The pajama set was sold in two colors, light pink and mole (taupe). The sets were available in sizes 8-9 Years, 9-10 Years, 10-11 Years, 11-12 Years, 12-13 Years, 13-14 Years and 14+ Years.

The sleepwear sets were manufactured in Turkey, and sold online at www.hm.com from October 2021 through November 2021 for about $30.

According to the agency, the children's sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and keep away from children, while H&M will contact all known purchasers for a full refund.

In similar recalls for violation of federal flammability standards and burn risk, California-based Bottoms R US Inc, d/b/a Esme this week called back about 3,600 units of children's sleepwear garments.

China's BAOPTEIL in early February called back about 3,800 units of children's robes sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Chinese retailer HulovoX in mid January called back about 3,500 units of children's robes.

