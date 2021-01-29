Markets

H&M Q4 Profit Declines, Online Sales Climb; To Close 350 Stores In FY21

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax fell to 2.49 billion Swedish kronor from 4.21 billion kronor. Earnings per share were 1.50 kronor, lower than 2.54 kronor a year ago.

Excluding IFRS 16, profit after tax amounted to 2.39 billion kronor in the latest quarter.

Gross margin declined to 52.1 percent from 54 percent last year.

H&M group's net sales fell to 52.55 billion kronor from last year's 61.69 billion kronor. In local currencies, net sales decreased 10 percent.

The company noted that a strong recovery at the start of the quarter was significantly slowed when the second wave of the pandemic again led to extensive new restrictions and lockdowns.

H&M group's online sales continued to develop strongly while sales in store decreased substantially as a result of the Covid restrictions. Online sales increased 50 percent in local currencies in the fourth quarter.

From December 1 to January 27, 2021, net sales decreased by 23 percent in local currencies

For 2021, the company plans to close 350 stores, and to open over 100 new stores.

H&M group said its growth target to increase sales in local currencies by 10-15 percent per year with continued high profitability remains a long-term target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular