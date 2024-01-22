H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

News & Insights

January 22, 2024

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualisation of under-age girls.

The advert, launched in Australia, featured the slogan: "Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion" above a photo of two girls wearing gray H&M pinafore dresses.

"We have removed this ad," an H&M spokesperson said on Monday. "We are deeply sorry for the offence this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward."

The fashion retailer's shares hit a two-month low, down 1.4% by 1540 GMT, underperforming peers.

H&M's rowback is the latest in a string of missteps by fashion brands leading to adverts backfiring. In December, Zara ITX.MCpulled a campaign featuring statues wrapped in white, after calls for a boycott and protests over a perceived resemblance to images from the war in Gaza.

(Reporting by Helen Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)

