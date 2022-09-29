H&M June-August profits dives as Russia exit stings

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation and slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia.

Pretax profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal third quarter, fell to 689 million Swedish crowns ($60.9 million) from a year-earlier 6.09 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on average forecast a 2.98 billion crowns profit.

A one-time cost of 2.1 billion crowns related to the winding down of H&M's Russian operations impacted the result, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 11.3104 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Gdansk, Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

