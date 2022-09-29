Commodities

H&M June-August profits dives as Russia exit stings

Marie Mannes Reuters
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation and slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia.

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation and slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia.

Pretax profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal third quarter, fell to 689 million Swedish crowns ($60.9 million) from a year-earlier 6.09 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on average forecast a 2.98 billion crowns profit.

A one-time cost of 2.1 billion crowns related to the winding down of H&M's Russian operations impacted the result, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 11.3104 Swedish crowns)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

