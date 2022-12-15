Markets

H&M Group Q4 Net Sales Up 10% - Quick Facts

December 15, 2022 — 02:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - The H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its fourth quarter net sales increased by 10 percent to 62.45 billion Swedish kronor from 56.81 billion Swedish kronor, last year. In local currencies, net sales were unchanged from last year. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the increase was 11 percent in Swedish kronor and 2 percent in local currencies.

For fiscal 2022, net sales increased by 12 percent to 223.57 billion Swedish kronor from 198.97 billion Swedish kronor, last year. In local currencies, net sales increased by 6 percent. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the increase was 15 percent in Swedish kronor and 8 percent in local currencies.

