H&M Group Q2 Result After Tax Declines; Net Sales Up 6%

(RTTNews) - H&M group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its second-quarter result after tax was 3.29 billion Swedish kronor compared to 3.68 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.02 kronor compared to 2.22 kronor. Net sales increased by 6 percent to 57.62 billion Swedish kronor. In local currencies, net sales were flattish with last year.

First-half result after tax was 3.83 billion Swedish kronor compared to 3.90 billion kronor, last year. Earnings per share was 2.35 kronor compared to 2.36 kronor. Net sales in Swedish kronor increased by 9 percent in the first half-year to 112.49 billion kronor. In local currencies net sales increased by 1 percent.

The Group said, sales during the period 1 -27 June 2023 increased by 10 percent in local currencies from last year.

The company noted that its 2023 annual general meeting authorised the board to start a share buyback programme for a maximum amount of 3 billion Swedish kronor in the period up to the 2024 annual general meeting.

