Commodities

H&M confirms commitment to China after backlash

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

H&M said on Wednesday its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining shoppers' and partners' trust following a recent backlash in the country against comments it made in 2020 on China's Xinjiang region.

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST said on Wednesday its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining shoppers' and partners' trust following a recent backlash in the country against comments it made in 2020 on China's Xinjiang region.

"We are dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of our customers, colleagues, and business partners in China," the Swedish fashion retailer said in a statement on its website.

"By working together with stakeholders and partners, we believe we can take steps in our joint efforts to develop the fashion industry, as well as serve our customers and act in a respectful way," it said.

($1 = 8.7416 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular