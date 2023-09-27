News & Insights

H&M CEO: hiring more security as shoplifting rises in U.S.

September 27, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

By Helen Reid

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - H&M's HMb.ST CEO Helena Helmersson said on Wednesday shoplifting has been a particular problem in the U.S., and the world's No. 2 fashion retailer is looking at taking steps such as increasing security in its stores.

"What is standing out is... the U.S.," she told Reuters in an interview, adding that retail theft is an industry-wide issue.

Her comments come after the company's chief financial officer said that shoplifting has been rising in recent months, and that the fast-fashion retailer was looking at solutions.

The executives are the latest at a major retailer to warn about the growing problem.

"It is an increasing problem in many markets," CFO Adam Karlsson said on a call with media after the company released quarterly results.

EXPLAINER-'Organized' retail crime: a 'multi-billion dollar problem'

