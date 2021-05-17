H&M begins placing orders in Myanmar again after pause in wake of coup

H&M paused orders in Myanmar following military coup

Says has no direct links to Myanmar's military

Says mulling how to handle any potential indirect links

STOCKHOLM, May 17 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST said on Monday it was gradually beginning to place new orders again with its suppliers in Myanmar after a temporary pause following the military coup in the country in February.

"With our decision we want to avoid the imminent risk of our suppliers having to close their factories which would inevitably result in unemployment for tens of thousands of garment workers," it said in an emailed statement.

H&M said that after due diligence, it had concluded the company had no direct links with the military in Myanmar. "We are now looking for legal guidance on how to handle any potential indirect links international companies may have."

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer in March said it was shocked by the use of deadly force against protesters in Myanmar and that it had paused placing orders in the country.

Shortly after the military seized power, it was among the 55 foreign investors in Myanmar who signed a statement committing to the country and employees there during developments of "deep concern".

It said on Monday it remained deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar.

