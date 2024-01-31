News & Insights

H&M appoints new CEO, Q4 operating profit slightly lags expectations

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

January 31, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes and Helen Reid for Reuters ->

Adds quote from former CEO, adds details on CEO, sales and operating profit margin

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST surprised investors on Wednesday with a new CEO, Daniel Erver, taking the role with immediate effect as the Swedish fashion retailer struggles to boost sales in a fiercely competitive market.

Outgoing CEO Helena Helmersson said she decided to step down and leave H&M, saying the role has been very personally demanding.

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, has struggled with its price-sensitive customers going to budget-friendly newcomer SHEIN in addition to competition from Inditex's ITX.MC Zara.

H&M's fourth-quarter operating profit margin fell to 7.2%from 7.8% in the third quarter

Measured in local currencies, H&M said on Wednesday that sales from Dec. 1 to Jan. 29 - the start of its fiscal first quarter - fell by 4%, compared to an increase last year of 5%.

It posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 4.33 billion crowns ($415.4 million), up from 821 million a year earlier, but below the 4.57 billion expected by analysts in an LSEG poll.

($1 = 10.4234 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 82;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.