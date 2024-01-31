H&M appoints new CEO, Q4 operating profit slightly lags expectations

Adds quote from former CEO, adds details on CEO, sales and operating profit margin

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST surprised investors on Wednesday with a new CEO, Daniel Erver, taking the role with immediate effect as the Swedish fashion retailer struggles to boost sales in a fiercely competitive market.

Outgoing CEO Helena Helmersson said she decided to step down and leave H&M, saying the role has been very personally demanding.

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, has struggled with its price-sensitive customers going to budget-friendly newcomer SHEIN in addition to competition from Inditex's ITX.MC Zara.

H&M's fourth-quarter operating profit margin fell to 7.2%from 7.8% in the third quarter

Measured in local currencies, H&M said on Wednesday that sales from Dec. 1 to Jan. 29 - the start of its fiscal first quarter - fell by 4%, compared to an increase last year of 5%.

It posted a fourth-quarter operating profit of 4.33 billion crowns ($415.4 million), up from 821 million a year earlier, but below the 4.57 billion expected by analysts in an LSEG poll.

($1 = 10.4234 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Helen Reid in London, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 82;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.