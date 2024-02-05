HLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.05, changing hands as low as $8.96 per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.185 per share, with $11.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.97.

