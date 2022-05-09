HLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.06, changing hands as low as $135.62 per share. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLT's low point in its 52 week range is $114.70 per share, with $167.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.55. The HLT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

