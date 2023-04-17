Markets

HLS Therapeutics Names Craig Millian CEO - Quick Facts

April 17, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) announced the appointment of Craig Millian as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2023, concurrent with the retirement of Gilbert Godin. Godin will remain CEO until that date. Millian most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The Board noted that Millian's significant experience successfully commercializing new products and managing large business units in the specialty pharmaceutical industry makes him the ideal candidate to lead the company.

Earlier in his career, Millian held marketing leadership roles for several brands at both Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.

