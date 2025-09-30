HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) Price Target Increased by 10.95% to 4.81

The average one-year price target for HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) has been revised to $4.81 / share. This is an increase of 10.95% from the prior estimate of $4.33 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.84 to a high of $7.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.37% from the latest reported closing price of $2.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in HLS Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLTRF is 0.00%, an increase of 33.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 47K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.