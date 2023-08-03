HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) Price Target Decreased by 12.21% to 11.36

The average one-year price target for HLS Therapeutics (OTC:HLTRF) has been revised to 11.36 / share. This is an decrease of 12.21% from the prior estimate of 12.94 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.64 to a high of 17.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.15% from the latest reported closing price of 4.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in HLS Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLTRF is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 499K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.