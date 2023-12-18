HLS Therapeutics CFO Tim Hendrickson Steps Down; Names Director John Hanna Interim CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) announced Monday that Tim Hendrickson is stepping down as CFO to pursue other interests and John Hanna, currently a director of the Company, has been appointed Interim CFO.

Hendrickson will remain in his role until January 26, 2024, to support the transition and the Company will undertake a search for a permanent CFO in the new year.

While serving as Interim CFO, Hanna will remain on the HLS Board as a non-independent director

Hanna is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of diverse experience, including in the healthcare industry. Previously, he served as CFO at Vecima Networks (VCM.TO), Inca Networks and eBuyNow and held a variety of senior financial roles with The Westaim Corp.

In addition to being a member of HLS's Board and the Audit Committee, Hanna has also served as a board member for a number of technology companies.

