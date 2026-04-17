HL's Nevada Exploration and Pipeline Expansion to Drive Growth

Hecla Mining Company HL is building a second layer of growth beyond its core silver operations, with Nevada permitting progress, a new discovery pipeline and sustained investment across its asset base shaping longer-term upside.

Nevada Permits Unlock 2026 Exploration

A key catalyst is the Polaris Exploration Project in Nevada’s Aurora Mining District, where Hecla has received a Finding of No Significant Impact and final approval from the U.S. Forest Service. This clears the way for exploration to begin in 2026, converting permitting progress into near-term field activity.

Backed by these developments, Hecla Mining stock has surged 249% in the past year.

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Nevada’s significance is reinforced by its status as a major U.S. mining hub, where large-scale operators such as Newmont Corporation NEM demonstrate the district’s long-term geological and infrastructure depth.

Midas Discovery Adds High-Grade Upside

Hecla’s Midas discovery on the Pogo Trend further strengthens its exploration narrative, with high-grade gold mineralization identified on a previously untested structure.

Importantly, the project carries restart leverage due to existing infrastructure, including a permitted 1,200 tons-per-day mill and available tailings capacity. This reduces potential development costs and shortens the path from exploration success to production decisions.

HL's Broader Pipeline Supports Long-Term Growth

Optionality extends beyond Nevada. Hecla is advancing expansion potential at Greens Creek and additional exploration at Keno Hill, reinforcing a multi-asset growth strategy.

Greens Creek’s planned tailings expansion, targeting mine life extension to 2045, further anchors the company’s long-duration production base. Overall, the project pipeline supports around 20 million ounces of medium-term production potential, with additional upside over the long term.

HL's Rising Exploration Spend Signals Build Phase

Management is clearly prioritizing growth, with fiscal 2026 exploration and pre-development spending guided at a record $55 million, nearly double the prior year.

The focus spans Nevada, Greens Creek, Keno Hill and Lucky Friday, with an emphasis on replacing annual reserve depletion. While supportive of long-term production visibility, this elevated spending may pressure near-term free cash flow alongside higher overall capital requirements.

Operational Projects Support Execution

Several site-level initiatives are also underway to enable future growth. At Lucky Friday, a surface cooling project is nearing completion and is expected to support deeper mining operations by mid-2026. At Keno Hill, commissioning of a new backfill plant improves the operational foundation needed to support higher, more consistent throughput.

For context, Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE also maintains Nevada exposure through its Rochester mine, highlighting the state’s competitive and opportunity-rich mining landscape.

Conclusion: Exploration-Driven Upside, Execution-Dependent Payoff

Hecla’s Nevada permitting progress, Midas discovery, and expanding exploration budget collectively strengthen its long-term growth story. However, the value of this optionality will depend on successful drill results, timely project execution and the company’s ability to translate exploration gains into sustained production growth.

Hecla currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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