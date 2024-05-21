HLNE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc to post earnings of $1.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $136.08 million. Last quarter, Hamilton Lane Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.71 on estimates of $0.92. The stock fell by -5.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, HLNE stock has risen by 4.87%.

Is Hamilton Lane Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for HLNE stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $119.67, implying upside potential of 1.01% from current levels.

HLNE shares have gained about 28.02% in the past six months.

About Hamilton Lane Inc

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

