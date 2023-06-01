HLNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.05, changing hands as high as $70.23 per share. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $55.81 per share, with $81.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.90.

