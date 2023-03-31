HLMN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (Symbol: HLMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.41, changing hands as high as $8.43 per share. Hillman Solutions Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLMN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.595 per share, with $12.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.36.

