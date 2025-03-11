$HLLY stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HLLY stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,311,655 of trading volume.

$HLLY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HLLY:

$HLLY insiders have traded $HLLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S LOBEL sold 1,743,356 shares for an estimated $5,230,068

$HLLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $HLLY stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

