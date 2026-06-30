HLIT Stock Lags Industry in the Past Year: An Opportunity to Buy?

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT has surged 60.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 349.9%. It has underperformed peers like Ciena Corporation CIEN and Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV. While VIAV has gained 366.4%, CIEN soared 497.8% over this period.



While the lackluster share price performance may discourage some investors, the company's radical transformation as a next-generation broadband technologies provider with healthy long-term growth prospects warrants a closer look.

One-Year HLIT Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Ails HLIT Stock?

Harmonic's recent underperformance primarily reflects investor concerns surrounding its ongoing transition into a pure-play broadband infrastructure provider. The company is divesting its Video business to sharpen its focus on the faster-growing Broadband segment. While this strategic shift is expected to strengthen its long-term growth profile, it has created near-term revenue pressure as the legacy Video business continues to decline. In addition, cautious capital spending by broadband service providers and the timing of customer deployments have weighed on revenue growth, keeping investor sentiment subdued.

Broadband Business Continues to Drive Growth

Despite the near-term challenges, Harmonic remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for next-generation broadband infrastructure. Cable operators worldwide are accelerating network upgrades to support multi-gigabit broadband services and increasing data consumption. Harmonic's cloud-native cOS platform and Distributed Access Architecture solutions enable operators to deploy scalable, software-based broadband networks while reducing operating costs.



The company is also benefiting from increasing adoption of DOCSIS 4.0 technology, which is expected to drive the next wave of broadband infrastructure investments. As broadband providers continue expanding fiber and high-speed Internet networks, Harmonic's Broadband business is likely to remain its primary growth engine.



Moreover, the planned divestiture of the Video business will allow management to focus resources on higher-margin broadband opportunities, potentially improving profitability over time.

Solid Recurring Revenues Lend Support

Solid recurring revenues increase future visibility and support margin expansion. Increasing adoption of software and SaaS offerings across multiple regions is also helping diversify Harmonic's revenue base and reduce customer concentration risk.



The company's growing customer footprint reflects the strength of its product portfolio and execution capabilities. Broader adoption among cable and fiber operators is creating multiple avenues for growth while supporting long-term revenue stability.

End Note

Harmonic is executing well on its transformation into a broadband-focused company. Favorable industry trends, including DOCSIS 4.0 adoption, fiber deployments and growing demand for high-speed connectivity, should continue to support its long-term growth prospects.



However, investors may have to remain patient as the company works through its business transition and converts industry opportunities into sustained revenue and earnings growth. The discounted share price, therefore, offers an enticing opportunity to bet on the stock for the long term.



Harmonic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.