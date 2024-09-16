HLIT Gains Validation for VOS360 Ad SaaS by FreeWheel: Stock to Gain?

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT recently announced that its VOS 360 Ad SaaS has successfully achieved technical validation from FreeWheel, a comprehensive ad platform provider for publishers, advertisers and media buyers. FreeWheel’s interoperable platform offers a unique and effective way to connect broadcasters, publishers and advertisers and optimize the decision-making process to deliver relevant ads and enhance revenue potential.



Harmonic VOS360 Ad is a leading-edge solution that utilizes server-side ad insertion (SSAI) methods and seamlessly supports innovative ad formats such as double-box and dynamic L bars. Unlike client-side ad insertion, where ads are delivered to the viewer's device separately, in server-side ad insertion, the advertisement is added to the video stream on the server before the content is delivered. The SSAI approach ensures a smooth and less disruptive viewing experience.



The intuitive interface with pre-built APIs of VOS360 Ad allows frame-accurate insertion of advertisements to ensure audio-visual continuity of the content. The integrated ad reporting dashboard delivers KPI metrics. The insight allows broadcasters to assess the performance and achieve greater yield and transparency. These features enable publishers to provide a more personalized and engaging ad experience, leading to greater viewer satisfaction and higher revenue growth.

Will This Endorsement Drive HLIT’s Share Performance?

The advertising sector is increasingly moving toward the SSAI method from client-side ad insertion as continuous viewer engagement becomes a vital aspect of video content. Integration within FreeWheel’s platform for SSAI and in streaming advertising demonstrates the credibility of Harmonic’s VOS360 Ad SaaS in supporting the evolving trend in the advertising industry. The incorporation within the FreeWheel ecosystem, which is trusted by major global organizations, will significantly boost Harmonic prospects.

HLIT’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has gained 35.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 69.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Harmonic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.