HLIO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.31, changing hands as low as $48.03 per share. Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $48.03 per share, with $72.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.