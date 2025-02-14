$HLF stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HLF stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,426,868 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HLF:
$HLF Insider Trading Activity
$HLF insiders have traded $HLF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA has made 5 purchases buying 27,500 shares for an estimated $219,475 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $HLF stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,352,344 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,427,181
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,646,848 shares (+777.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,707,413
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA added 2,476,000 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,564,440
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,443,711 shares (+372.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,348,426
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,244,612 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,138,760
- FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP removed 1,827,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,223,399
- BRONTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PTY LTD. removed 1,054,746 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,056,250
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $HLF on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.