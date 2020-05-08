HLF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.81, changing hands as high as $43.50 per share. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd shares are currently trading up about 15.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.73 per share, with $49.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.