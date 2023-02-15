HLF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.84, changing hands as high as $21.18 per share. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd shares are currently trading up about 21.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.04 per share, with $44.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.14.

