HLF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.84, changing hands as high as $21.18 per share. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd shares are currently trading up about 21.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.04 per share, with $44.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.14.
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of OBIL
NFRA shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.