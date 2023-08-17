HLF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.66, changing hands as low as $15.60 per share. Herbalife Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.14 per share, with $30.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.65.

