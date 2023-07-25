HLF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.00, changing hands as high as $16.14 per share. Herbalife Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.14 per share, with $30.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.02.

