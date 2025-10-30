Markets

HL Mando Swings To Profit In Q3

October 30, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HL Mando Corp. (204320.KS), Thursday announced third-quarter financial results, reporting net income of KRW 49.2 billion compared to loss of KRW 49.2 billion in the previous year.

Profit before tax amounted to KRW 65.5 billion compared to a loss of KRW 51.6 billion in 2024.

Operating profit stood at KRW 94.2 billion compared to KRW 82.5 billion in the earlier year.

Sales increased to KRW 2,321.3 billion from KRW 2,171.7 billion last year.

HL Mando's stock closed at KRW 36,450, down 1.88 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.

