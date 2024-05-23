News & Insights

HL Global Enterprises Convenes 61st AGM

HL Global Enterprises Limited (SG:AVX) has released an update.

HL Global Enterprises Limited successfully held its 61st Annual General Meeting at the M Hotel Singapore, with board members, shareholders, and key personnel such as the CFO and company secretaries in attendance. The Chairman opened the meeting, noting no pre-submitted questions from shareholders, and highlighted that a Q&A session would follow the proposal of resolutions.

