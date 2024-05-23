HL Global Enterprises Convenes 61st AGM

HL Global Enterprises Limited (SG:AVX) has released an update.

HL Global Enterprises Limited successfully held its 61st Annual General Meeting at the M Hotel Singapore, with board members, shareholders, and key personnel such as the CFO and company secretaries in attendance. The Chairman opened the meeting, noting no pre-submitted questions from shareholders, and highlighted that a Q&A session would follow the proposal of resolutions.

For further insights into SG:AVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.