News & Insights

Stocks

HKT Trust & HKT Ltd Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HKT and HKT (HK:6823) has released an update.

In the recently held HKT Trust and HKT Limited’s Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, all proposed resolutions were approved by a significant majority of votes. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final distribution and dividend of 44.44 HK cents per Share Stapled Unit, and the re-election of various directors. Additionally, mandates for the issuance and buyback of Share Stapled Units were granted, reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

For further insights into HK:6823 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HKTTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.