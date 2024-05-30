HKT Trust & HKT Ltd Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

HKT and HKT (HK:6823) has released an update.

In the recently held HKT Trust and HKT Limited’s Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, all proposed resolutions were approved by a significant majority of votes. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final distribution and dividend of 44.44 HK cents per Share Stapled Unit, and the re-election of various directors. Additionally, mandates for the issuance and buyback of Share Stapled Units were granted, reflecting strong shareholder confidence.

