Markets

HKT Trust And HKT Limited Posts Rise In HY Profit

July 29, 2026 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, HKT Trust and HKT Limited (HKTTY.PK) announced their financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Profit for the period totaled HK$2,386 million, or 28.40 HK cents per share, compared to HK$2,298 million, or 27.32 HK cents per share, in the earlier year.

Profit before income tax was HK$2,797 million, up 3 percent from the previous year's HK$2,712 million.

Total EBITDA rose to HK$6,586 million from HK$6,380 million in the prior year.

Total revenue increased 8 percent, to HK$18,685 million from HK$17,322 million last year.

The company's stock is trading at $15.80 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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